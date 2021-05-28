Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / KRK says he will review Salman Khan's films even if he 'touches his feet', thanks Salim Khan for support
KRK says he will review Salman Khan's films even if he 'touches his feet', thanks Salim Khan for support

  • Actor KRK has been tweeting about Salman Khan. While he earlier said that would not review any more of his movies, he has now changed his stance completely.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:49 AM IST

After promising never to review any of Salman Khan's films, actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has taken a different stance. In his latest tweets, he has said that will keep reviewing the actor's movies even if he touched his feet.

KRK shared his unfavourable review of Salman Khan's movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai earlier this month. On May 26, KRK said that Salman had slapped him with a defamation suit for it. The actor's lawyers clarified through a statement on Thursday that the suit was not in reaction to his review of Radhe but the allegations of corruption and money laundering that he had made against Salman.


Now, KRK has said that he will continue reviewing Salman's movies. "Normally I don’t review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind," he said. He also mentioned how Salman had no issues with other negative reviews of his movie that exist online. "You all can see hundreds of bad reviews of #Radhe on YouTube but Salman doesn’t have any problem with anyone except #TheBrandKRK! Now it’s proof that #DRKRK is The No.1 Critic in the history of Bollywood. All others are just Chai Cum Paani. Stars don’t care about their reviews," he added.

On Thursday, Salman's father Salim Khan also said in an interview that Radhe was not a 'great film at all'. Reacting to this, KRK said, "Salim Khan Sahab father of Salman has said in his interview that Radhe is a bad film. Means he is giving signal to Salman that he should accept that his film is bad, instead of filing defamation case against me. Thank you Salim Sahab for supporting truth."

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan gave tour of his school, was reminded how he 'broke Modern School kids' teeth'

Advocates for Salman and Salman Khan Ventures, DSK Legal said in their statement, "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

krk salman khan radhe + 1 more

