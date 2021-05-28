When Shah Rukh Khan gave tour of his school, was reminded how he 'broke Modern School kids' teeth'

Shah Rukh Khan was raised in New Delhi before he shifted to Mumbai and became a huge Bollywood star. The actor completed his early education in St. Columba's School, where he excelled in both studies and sports. Although the actor now resides in Mumbai, he frequently visits Delhi. In a documentary called The Inner World Of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor revisited his school, giving viewers a tour of the premises and meeting a few old acquaintances.

During his short chat with the actor, one of the men reminded Shah Rukh about an incident involving the students of Modern School. He asked, "Yaad hai Modern school walo ke daant tod diye the (remember breaking the teeth of Modern School kids?)". Shah Rukh couldn't help but laugh the incident off. He was also seen interacting with the person from the management, assuring him that he would return and bring his son, Aryan, along with him.

In an interview with Filmfare, in 2018, Shah Rukh had revealed his nickname in school was mail gaadi. "Mail gadda, because I used to run very fast, like an ex­press train. Also because my hair used to stand out in front," he explained. The actor added, "I've troubled many of my teach­ers. I once convinced my chemistry teacher to give me good marks by telling her I was like her son. I also used to feign an attack of epilepsy very often. I'd 'faint' in the classroom and the teachers had to take off their shoes for me to smell. Once, when we had a new teacher, I 'fainted' and the other kids convinced him that if he didn't give me the suede shoes he was wearing, I'd die. He had to roam barefoot the rest of the day."

Shah Rukh had visited his alma mater in 2019. According to ANI, he was there for a special video interview but met 18 students from the theatre society. Pictures of him posing with students had taken the internet by storm.

