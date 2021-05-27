5 times Shah Rukh Khan spoke about AbRam: From meaning of his name to future plans in Bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan are proud parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and their youngest child, AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh is very close to all his kids but in the last couple of years, he has been seen more with AbRam, as the other two have grown up and are studying abroad.

AbRam was born in 2013 via surrogacy. Many of Shah Rukh's social media posts are with his youngest child - be it his meeting with fans who gather outside his home, Mannat, or his routine Instagram posts. On his eighth birthday, here's listing what Shah Rukh had said about his son.

1) AbRam and Taimur working together

In 2017, during a chat with frequent co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh had said how the two would ensure that when their kids grow up, they would work together.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Shah Rukh as saying: "Like Taimur and AbRam...As you said, I have not worked a lot with a lot with the Kapoor men, we will see to it that this Kapoor (Taimur) and Khan (Abram) work together." The response came after Kareena had noted that Shah Rukh had not worked with many Kapoor family men. He had added: "They both are so famous that whether we want to or not, they will work on their own."

2) Meaning of AbRam

There has been considerable excitement about the meaning of AbRam's name. In an interaction with the media in 2013, after his son's birth, he had explained: "AbRam is a Jewish connotation of Hazrat Ibrahim, so I think it is a good mix. ... It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it."

3) AbRam's premature birth

AbRam, who was born via surrogacy, was born premature at 34 weeks and spent a substantial amount of time in hospital. There was constant media attention and speculation and that had troubled Shah Rukh a lot. Speaking to PTI, he had said: “It is one of the only things that has made me uncomfortable in my career is you take on a child who is sick when he was born and make it an issue… I find it very disgraceful. I am a movie star, disgrace me but not my kids."

4) Shah Rukh's equation with his kids

Shah Rukh had always said that he is a chill dad to his children. In March this year, he held a Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. A fan asked him if he has friends, since he had once mentioned on Koffee With Karan that he doesn't have any. Shah Rukh had replied, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).” Another fan asked if he a strict father to which he said, “Children were made for hugging and loving….and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness.”

5) AbRam's likeness with his famous father

Ever since AbRam's first pictures as a toddler had appeared online, fans had been quick to note the similarity between him and Shah Rukh. Fan-made collages of AbRam as a toddler and Shah Rukh's baby pictures would flood the internet.

‘You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way’ pic.twitter.com/skdjZevR3I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 27, 2019





Shah Rukh himself addressed this with a Twitter post, saying AbRam was just like him. Sharing a collage of father and son and addressing him as Mini Me, the actor had written: "You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way."

