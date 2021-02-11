IND USA
Shah Rukh Khan often posts about his family.
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to wife Gauri Khan's recent pic of son AbRam: 'Where was I?'

  Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the cute picture of his son AbRam that wife Gauri Khan had shared on Wednesday. See his reaction here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 AM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to wife Gauri Khan's recent picture of their youngest child, AbRam. It showed the little boy with his boxing gloves on.

Gauri has shared it on Twitter, calling AbRam "My Mike Tyson". Reacting to it, Shah Rukh wrote, "Arre yaar!!! Where was I ???"


The cute picture saw many fans of the actor react to it. One user shared a collage of various pictures of AbRam and wrote: "At such little age...My little Champ doing wonders...Masha Allah. From Race, Taekowando, performing on stage, Soccer, Ice skating, underwater swimming & what not! He is incredible & conquering everything already! Jacymaa is so emotional & super proud of her Super Baby." In some of them, he is seen learning martial arts or playing a sport.

Another fan wrote "king & prince" to describe the father-son duo.

Friends of Gauri and Shah Rukh gushed over the picture. Sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora wrote ‘cutie’ on Gauri's post while Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari wrote, “miss him,” along with heart and kiss emojis. Farah Khan called him a ‘gorgeous boy’.

Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet

On his work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Pathan. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While Shah Rukh has not said anything, it was Deepika who had confirmed it. Speaking to Femina, and while discussing her line-up of upcoming films, Deepika had said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

