Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet

  • Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:05 PM IST

Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared a quote by three-time Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep, a day after Kangana Ranaut compared herself to her. Ishaan took to Instagram Stories, and posted a quote attributed to the acting legend, who holds the record for the most number of Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

The quote reads, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one." Meryl made the statement in a 2006 address at Princeton University.

Kangana's comments were coloured with self-praise. On Wednesday, Kangana had shared images of her two upcoming films, Dhaakad and Thalaivi, and had praised herself for being able to play diverse characters. She'd written, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Ishaan Khatters Instagram Story.
Ishaan Khatters Instagram Story.


Actor Richa Chadha, without naming names, shared a chart about narcissistic personality disorder on Twitter. Richa later shared a post about sociopaths.

Defending her claims, Kangana continued in another tweet, "Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can’t then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due." She declared that Meryl couldn't do films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.

Kangana promised to give up being 'arrogant' if someone is able to name a better actress than her. "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut wants to know how many national awards Meryl Streep has won, sees a parallel with Marlon Brando

Kangana went on to compare herself to Tom Cruise, Gal Gadot, and Marlon Brando. In fresh tweets, she declared that Meryl Streep could never do a film like Queen, and said that Indians' reverence for the actor was a result of their 'slave mentality'.


