IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauri Khan shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika Arora gushes over 'cutie'
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
bollywood

Gauri Khan shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika Arora gushes over 'cutie'

  • Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:20 PM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, gushed over her son, AbRam, in a new Instagram post. She shared an adorable picture of him wearing boxing gloves and captioned it, “My Mike Tyson,” along with a heart emoji.

While sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora sent their love to the ‘cutie’, Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “miss him,” along with heart and kiss emojis. Farah Khan called him a ‘gorgeous boy’. The cute click also drew praise from fans. “Your Mike Tyson is so handsome,” one wrote. Another commented that AbRam surpassed Shah Rukh: “@iamsrk Ye to aap se bhi aage hai Sir (he is even better than you, sir) @gaurikhan.”


Shah Rukh and Gauri recently made a special appearance in the finale of Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gave a peek into the lives of Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan. Gauri sparked speculation that she might be a part of the second season of the show, when she shared its poster and wrote, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.”

Also read | Kalki Koechlin on returning to shoot weeks after giving birth: ‘I ran back to the van to feed my girl in between shots’

Gauri is set to turn author with a coffee-table book, tentatively titled My Life in Design. The book, which will be published by Penguin under the Ebury Press imprint sometime this year, will chronicle her journey as an interior designer and feature never-seen-before pictures of her projects, family and residence.

Earlier, in a statement, Gauri had said about her debut book, “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauri khan abram khan

Related Stories

Just like Vamika, these other stars kids also have beautiful names with interesting meanings behind them.
Just like Vamika, these other stars kids also have beautiful names with interesting meanings behind them.
bollywood

Virat-Anushka's daughter Vamika to SRK’s son AbRam: Meaning of star kids’ names

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma named their bundle of joy Vamika. Wondering what it means? Here is the meaning of some star kids' names, from Vamika to Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam.
READ FULL STORY
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home can be yours for a night.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home can be yours for a night.
bollywood

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home which is filled with photos of kids Aryan, AbRam, Suhana

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 19, 2020 11:05 AM IST
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have partnered with a travel brand to allow fans a night’s stay at their New Delhi home in Panchsheel Park. The house is full of memories that the family has created together.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
bollywood

Gauri shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika gushes over him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
bollywood

Kalki recalls running to feed baby Sappho at photoshoot weeks after giving birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kalki Koechlin reminisced about what it was like to return to work three weeks after giving birth to daughter Sappho. She shared a gorgeous picture from her photoshoot as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on 16th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He also posted on Instagram to wish her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
bollywood

Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana's 'arrogant' tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
bollywood

Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh is sending a special consignment for Nick Jonas.
Ranveer Singh is sending a special consignment for Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh has a special gift for Nick Jonas: 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST
After Nick Jonas expressed interest in a contest launched by Ranveer Singh, the Bajirao Mastani actor has shared a glimpse of a special gift for the 'jiju'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit's film PremGranth was directed by Rajiv Kapoor.
Madhuri Dixit's film PremGranth was directed by Rajiv Kapoor.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit remembers Rajiv Kapoor with whom she worked in PremGranth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in PremGranth, fondly recalled the moments they spent together making the film. While Rajiv had directed it, late Rishi Kapoor had been paired with Madhuri in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani upcoming projects include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kiara Advani upcoming projects include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kiara Advani: There’s a place for everyone in Bollywood

By Monika Rawal Kukreja
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Actor Kiara Advani admits there was a time when she didn’t have too many choices, and today, she feels fortunate that so many “fabulous scripts” and opportunities are coming her way all at the same time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, was released this week.
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, was released this week.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched nose surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has decided to speak about her 'obviously different nose' that the public noticed in the early 2000s. In her memoir, Unfinished, she wrote about having undergone a botched surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon's character in Ganapath is called Jassi.
Kriti Sanon's character in Ganapath is called Jassi.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor during the family Christmas brunch last year. (ANI)
Rajiv Kapoor during the family Christmas brunch last year. (ANI)
bollywood

No chautha to be held for Rajiv Kapoor due to safety reasons

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Late actor Rajiv Kapoor's family has said there chautha ceremony will not be held due to safety issues amid coronavirus pandemic. He died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor with Sanjay and Maheep.(Instagram)
Rajiv Kapoor with Sanjay and Maheep.(Instagram)
bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep share throwback pics with Rajiv Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep shared throwback pictures from the fun times they had with Rajiv Kapoor who died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
bollywood

Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor, in his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, had said that he feels sad as Rajiv Kapoor had never been able to realize his true potential.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir reveals due date of her second child with Saif

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, recently revealed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP