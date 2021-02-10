Gauri Khan shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika Arora gushes over 'cutie'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, gushed over her son, AbRam, in a new Instagram post. She shared an adorable picture of him wearing boxing gloves and captioned it, “My Mike Tyson,” along with a heart emoji.

While sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora sent their love to the ‘cutie’, Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “miss him,” along with heart and kiss emojis. Farah Khan called him a ‘gorgeous boy’. The cute click also drew praise from fans. “Your Mike Tyson is so handsome,” one wrote. Another commented that AbRam surpassed Shah Rukh: “@iamsrk Ye to aap se bhi aage hai Sir (he is even better than you, sir) @gaurikhan.”





Shah Rukh and Gauri recently made a special appearance in the finale of Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gave a peek into the lives of Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan. Gauri sparked speculation that she might be a part of the second season of the show, when she shared its poster and wrote, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.”

Also read | Kalki Koechlin on returning to shoot weeks after giving birth: ‘I ran back to the van to feed my girl in between shots’

Gauri is set to turn author with a coffee-table book, tentatively titled My Life in Design. The book, which will be published by Penguin under the Ebury Press imprint sometime this year, will chronicle her journey as an interior designer and feature never-seen-before pictures of her projects, family and residence.

Earlier, in a statement, Gauri had said about her debut book, “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON