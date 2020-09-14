Gauri Khan to turn author with coffee-table book on interior design, says ‘excited’ as she shares cover
Gauri Khan will turn author with a coffee-table book, which has been tentatively titled My Life in Design. The book will be published in 2021 and will have unseen pictures as well as her design philosophy.bollywood Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:15 IST
Interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to turn author with a coffee-table book tentatively titled My Life in Design. The book, which will be published by Penguin under the Ebury Press next year, will feature unseen pictures of her interior design projects, family and residence. She will also talk about her design philosophy and style.
Gauri took to Instagram to share the cover of the book and said that she was ‘excited’ about it. “Excited about this coffee-table book with @penguinindia . One of the best shoots I’ve done. Thanks @avigowariker!,” she wrote. She looked chic in a red jumpsuit.
Excited about this coffee-table book with @penguinindia . One of the best shoots I’ve done. Thanks @avigowariker ! @beautybyg_thelook @mehakoberoi @stylebyami @billysiddiqi @mileeashwarya19 @bottomlinemedia #Repost @archdigestindia ・・・ Gauri Khan’s (@gaurikhan) design journey started long before she took it up professionally and established her eponymous brand Gauri Khan Designs (GKD). It was through passion projects, a keen interest in interiors, and her innate talent to visualise a space that made her realise her love for design. She reveals, "I discovered my talent while doing up my own home. I realised it was something I loved deeply, but it has been a long journey that I hope to showcase through my coffee-table book." # The pandemic-induced pause in our lives, not only made us homebound, but also made us realise the importance of physical spaces around us. Khan’s book hopes to lend inspiration, and also showcase a treasure trove of never-seen-before photos of her work, family and residence. She says, "The lockdown gave me time to work on this coffee-table book. It will contain exclusive project pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design." # Gauri Khan’s coffee-table book tentatively titled ‘My Life in Design’ is set to release in 2021 and will be published by Penguin (@penguinindia) under the Ebury Press. More in #linkinbio Photo: Avinash Gowarikar (@avigowariker) Writer: Kriti Saraswat-Satpathy (@kriworks) #architecturaldigest #ADIndia #gaurikhan #coffeetablebook #news
In another Instagram post, Gauri was seen wearing a green sequined gown. Both the pictures were taken by photographer Avinash Gowariker. Fitness trainer Deanne Pandey congratulated her and wrote, “Congratulations @gaurikhan welcome to the world of authors/writers/books.”
Posted @withregram • @vogueindia "I have always wanted to put my thoughts and experiences down in a structured way. My career in design has taught me a lot that could help others wanting to step into this domain. A coffee-table book seemed like a good idea since I can depict my thoughts through pictures as well as text," film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) tells @meghasharma.0, prior to the release of her upcoming coffee-table book, #MyLifeInDesign. Get a lowdown on Khan's writing process, how she keeps herself creative in the midst of a pandemic, what she hopes to achieve through the new venture, and more, in the link in our bio. My Life in Design by Gauri Khan (Penguin Random House) is slated for release in 2021 . 📸: @penguinindia Picture: @avigowariker @beautybyg_thelook @mehakoberoi @stylebyami @billysiddiqi @bottomlinemedia
Gauri said in a statement, “I am extremely pleased to work with Penguin on this coffee-table book. There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”
It was while redoing her bungalow, Mannat, that Gauri first discovered her interest in interior design. She professionally became an interior designer in 2010 and a few years later, founded Gauri Khan Designs. She has designed the homes of some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the business world. Her clientele includes Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt.
