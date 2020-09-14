Gauri Khan to turn author with coffee-table book on interior design, says ‘excited’ as she shares cover

bollywood

Interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to turn author with a coffee-table book tentatively titled My Life in Design. The book, which will be published by Penguin under the Ebury Press next year, will feature unseen pictures of her interior design projects, family and residence. She will also talk about her design philosophy and style.

Gauri took to Instagram to share the cover of the book and said that she was ‘excited’ about it. “Excited about this coffee-table book with @penguinindia . One of the best shoots I’ve done. Thanks @avigowariker!,” she wrote. She looked chic in a red jumpsuit.

In another Instagram post, Gauri was seen wearing a green sequined gown. Both the pictures were taken by photographer Avinash Gowariker. Fitness trainer Deanne Pandey congratulated her and wrote, “Congratulations @gaurikhan welcome to the world of authors/writers/books.”

Gauri said in a statement, “I am extremely pleased to work with Penguin on this coffee-table book. There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”

It was while redoing her bungalow, Mannat, that Gauri first discovered her interest in interior design. She professionally became an interior designer in 2010 and a few years later, founded Gauri Khan Designs. She has designed the homes of some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the business world. Her clientele includes Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt.

