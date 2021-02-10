Kalki Koechlin on returning to shoot weeks after giving birth: ‘I ran back to the van to feed my girl in between shots’
- Kalki Koechlin reminisced about what it was like to return to work three weeks after giving birth to daughter Sappho. She shared a gorgeous picture from her photoshoot as well.
Kalki Koechlin shared a gorgeous picture from a photoshoot, which she did less than a month after giving birth to daughter Sappho. In an Instagram post, she narrated her experience of returning to work - being sleep-deprived, anxious and running to feed her baby in between shots.
“Shot in March 2020, 3 weeks after giving birth, one week before lockdown. I had hardly slept, was tired, anxious and anti social as I ran back to the van to feed my girl in between shots. Going back to work seemed like such a struggle after what my body had gone through,” she wrote.
However, Kalki said that she would have been happier about shooting, had she known that it would be followed by months of lockdown. “If only I'd known I was going to have to spend the rest of the year between four walls, maybe I would've smiled more at this last window of employment. But I guess the intense look of a woman who's going through a huge upheaval has its place too. I'm grateful now, for it all. The perspective that comes with time passing,” she wrote.
Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet
Kalki and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, welcomed their first child, Sappho, on February 7 last year. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, she talked about the name she had chosen for her daughter, “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person, because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”
On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the Netflix anthology Paava Kadhaigal. She was seen as one of the protagonists in Vignesh Shivan’s short film, Love Panna Uttranum, alongside Anjali. She will be seen next in a film titled Scholarship, directed by Raman Bharadwaj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet
- A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika gushes over him
- Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalki recalls running to feed baby Sappho at photoshoot weeks after giving birth
- Kalki Koechlin reminisced about what it was like to return to work three weeks after giving birth to daughter Sappho. She shared a gorgeous picture from her photoshoot as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on 16th wedding anniversary
- Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He also posted on Instagram to wish her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana's 'arrogant' tweet
- Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death
- Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh has a special gift for Nick Jonas: 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit remembers Rajiv Kapoor with whom she worked in PremGranth
- Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in PremGranth, fondly recalled the moments they spent together making the film. While Rajiv had directed it, late Rishi Kapoor had been paired with Madhuri in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani: There’s a place for everyone in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched nose surgery
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has decided to speak about her 'obviously different nose' that the public noticed in the early 2000s. In her memoir, Unfinished, she wrote about having undergone a botched surgery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, see here
- On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chautha to be held for Rajiv Kapoor due to safety reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep share throwback pics with Rajiv Kapoor
- Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep shared throwback pictures from the fun times they had with Rajiv Kapoor who died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir reveals due date of her second child with Saif
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, recently revealed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox