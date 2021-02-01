What does Vamika mean? Find out meanings behind Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter, other star kids' names
As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their new born daughter's name on Monday, their fans flocked to google just what Vamika means. In case you were wondering too, here's a short and simple explanation of her name.
As per multiple baby name directories, Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. A report in The Times of India also mentions her to be the female half of the Ardhanarishvara-- a composite form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As Ardhanarishvara, Shiva forms the right side of the body and Parvati forms the left side. Together, they symbolise a world in perfect harmony with its masculine and feminine energies.
Vamika, though the latest, is not the only star kid to have a beautiful name. Here are a few more examples:
AbRam
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam was born in 2013. Speaking about his name, Shah Rukh had said that it is of Hebrew origins but he decided to give it a 'secular' spin by stylising it with a capital R for Lord Ram. "AbRam is a Jewish connotation of Hazrat Ibrahim, so I think it is a good mix. ... It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it," he had said in an interaction with the media in 2013.
Taimur
When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan decided to name their son Taimur, they were met with a lot of controversy. While many were offended that the couple named their son after an invader, Kareena insisted on naming him Taimur. "Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice. The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, ‘Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name’. I said ‘no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man’. And yes, I proudly did so,” she had said in an interview to Rajdeep Sardesai in 2018.
Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan named their daughter Aaradhya in 2012. It means ‘to be worshipped’ in Sanskrit. The name is extra special as it begins with an 'A', just like the parents and even Aaradhya's superstar grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan.
Samisha
Actor Shilpa Shetty, who welcomed her daughter Samisha last year. Explaining the meaning behind her name, she had said, “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is 'to have', and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family."
Misha and Zain
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha's name is a combination of their own and had been a fan favourite even before she was born. As for their son Zain's name, which means beauty and grace, Shahid has said that they had decided it before Mira gave birth to Misha. The couple had decided if they had a son, they would name him Zain. And when they had a son, two years later, they stuck to their earlier choice.
Arhaan
Actors Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan tried something different while naming their son Arhaan. Instead of mixing the initials of their first names, they combined their last names and hence named their son Arhaan. His name also means a ruler.
