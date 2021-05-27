Salman Khan's lawyers say defamation suit against KRK not for his Radhe review, reveal real reason

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's lawyers have responded to the recent claims by Kamaal R Khan (KRK). KRK had claimed that Salman filed a defamation case against him because he reviewed the actor's latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and gave a negative response.

Salman's advocates have now clarified that the case was filed in connection with KRK's allegation of corruption and money laundering against the Bollywood star.

Advocates for Salman and Salman Khan Ventures, DSK Legal said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon, "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

It added, "The defendant (KRK) has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr Salman consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan 'will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date.' The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer.”

Salman had filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor KRK. KRK had acknowledged the development but claimed it was for his review. He tweeted, "Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe's review!" As per the notice, Salman's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

KRK had also quoted an interview where Salman's father, writer Salim Khan, had said that Radhe is "not a great film". Later, KRK also tweeted that the next hearing of the case will on June 7.

