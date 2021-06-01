Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mika Singh-KRK mudslinging gets uglier, singer asks fans to make #barkingdog trend ahead of song release
Mika Singh and Kamaal R Khan have been feuding.
Mika Singh and Kamaal R Khan have been feuding.
bollywood

Mika Singh-KRK mudslinging gets uglier, singer asks fans to make #barkingdog trend ahead of song release

  • Mika Singh has said that his new song on Kamaal R Khan will be 'a fitting reply' to him. Amid the ongoing spat between Mika and KRK on Twitter, Mika called it a 'lovely' track.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:33 AM IST

Singer Mika Singh has called his new diss track, KRK Kutta, on actor Kamaal R Khan 'a fitting reply' to him. Amid the ongoing spat between Mika and KRK on Twitter, the singer called it a 'lovely' track, adding that if KRK is a good critic he will rate the song well.

In May, actor Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against KRK. As per Salman’s lawyers, the notice is a result of allegations of money laundering. But KRK has said that he is being targeted for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Mika has backed Salman on the matter.

Bollywood Helpline quoted Mika as saying, "...As I am a singer, I thought I would give him an answer with a song. The song is titled KRK Kutta. Famous singer Toshi Shabri is composing it. There will be rap in the song which will be a fitting reply to KRK. I will be recording the song today itself...I want to entertain people and make KRK popular, which would make him happy. He wants to be in the news. He wants publicity and now we will give him publicity. This song is our answer to him."

In a recent video on Twitter, Mika said in Hindi, "...I'm going to release the song very soon. It's a very nice song. I'm sure KRK, who calls himself number one critic, will rate the song with five stars, or half star or one star because the song is mind-blowing, music is kick ass...If he is a good critic and likes the song he will speak well about it."


Mika also shared a video by a fan in which KRK is being compared to a dog. He tweeted, "I Request everybody please don’t make fun of dogs .I repeat thank you and don’t compare dogs with #KRKKutta . It’s my humble request to everyone…"

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan talks about fighting covid with Amitabh Bachchan last year: 'He's a good roomie'

Mika has collaborated with Salman on many occasions. He has slammed KRK for making ‘personal attacks’ against the actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singer mika singh mika singh kamaal r khan krk salman khan + 3 more

Related Stories

Babil Khan with mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan Khan.
Babil Khan with mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan Khan.
bollywood

When Irrfan Khan clicked pics of Babil getting his head shaved by mom, brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 09:11 AM IST
  • Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembered old memories in a throwback post. He shared a series of pictures clicked by Irrfan.
READ FULL STORY
Priyamani and Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
Priyamani and Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
web series

Manoj on his 'jo jeeta' abuse in Family Man: 'Zindagi mein kabhi use nahi kiya'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Actor Manoj Bajpayee has opened about a scene from the upcoming second season of his show, The Family Man and how he had use abuses that he thought were 'ugly'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.