Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan talks about fighting covid with Amitabh Bachchan last year: 'He's a good roomie'
Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan had both contracted Covid-19 and were admitted to the same hospital last year.
Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan had both contracted Covid-19 and were admitted to the same hospital last year.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan talks about fighting covid with Amitabh Bachchan last year: 'He's a good roomie'

  • Abhishek Bachchan spoke about last year when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 alongwith his father Amitabh Bachchan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has opened about his experience with Covid-19 diagnosis last year and how he fought the disease, side-by-side with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. In an Instagram Live chat with motivational speaker Anand Chulani, Abhishek talked about how he was scared for his father's health and also how they would spend the time together in the hospital.

Abhishek and Amitabh were the first in the family to get diagnosed in July 2020. Later, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya were also found positive. "Initially, my father and I were in the hospital together. A week later my wife and daughter were hospitalised. Thankfully, they only had to be there for about a week then they came out, and my dad and I stayed on for a bit longer because we hadn't tested negative," he said.

Speaking about him and his father spending close to a month in hospital, he said, "Well, he is good company to have, so it was wonderful to wake up and go see my father who last year was 78 years old, a man with severe comorbidities but him being positive and having that fighting spirit to get through this."

"At that point of time my energies were obviously directed towards him and him becoming better because you fear for your parents, it's actually of a sensitive age group," he added.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee on his 'jo jeeta wahi sikandar' abuse in Family Man 2: 'It's such an ugly swear word'

However, Abhishek did not mind spending so much time with Amitabh. "I mean he is also a great friend of mine, so it was good to shoot the breeze with him and you know when you are a Covid patient although you can interact with other patients, there is nothing else to do, you just have to wait around. So, there was some good banter that went on, I mean he is a good roomie in that sense," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhishek bachchan amitabh bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan covid 19 news + 2 more

Related Stories

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah kiss as they celebrate his birthday.
Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah kiss as they celebrate his birthday.
tv

Krushna Abhishek celebrates birthday with wife Kashmera and family, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek celebrated his birthday on Saturday with wife Kashmera Shah and their kids. See pictures and videos here.
READ FULL STORY
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated her mother's birthday with Aaradhya.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated her mother's birthday with Aaradhya.
bollywood

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya celebrate her mother's birthday with pics, cakes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Aishwarya Rai shared happy family pictures as she celebrated her mother Vrinda Rai's birthday with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.