Abhishek Bachchan gives epic reply to troll who says ‘If Abhishek wasn’t Bachchan’, shares pic of a farmer

bollywood

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:12 IST

Abhishek Bachchan has perfected the art of replying to the trolls in their own language. The actor was at it again as a man took to social media to share the photo of a farmer on Twitter and wrote, “If Abhishek wasn’t “Bachchan”. The farmer has perhaps a passing resemblance to the Breathe actor.

Abhishek gave the person a taste of their own medicine and replied, “Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you!” He also added a folded hands emoticon in the end. Not to give up so soon, the person wrote back with a video of Abhishek’s from his film Dostana, in which Abhishek was acting as if in throes of passion while saying ‘Oh Kunal’. He wrote, “I know you like me, I know you do”. The actor replied with laughing emojis to the post.

I know you like me, I know you do 😉 pic.twitter.com/MfL00eABi2 — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) November 9, 2020

The actor is now for his epic replies to haters on social media. Some time back, a person wrote on Twitter, “Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don’t you think you get work only because you’re Amitabh Bachchan’s son)?” The actor replied, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

When another person, also named Abhishek, said the actor debuted in Refugee because he was a ‘nepokid’, the actor replied, “Arey yaar, yeh saare duniya ke Abhishek mere peeche kyu padh gaye hain. Baksh do maharaj, chup chaap apna kaam kar raha hu (Oh my, why have all the Abhisheks of the world started attacking me. Have mercy, I’m just trying to do my job).”

Abhishek will be seen next in Anurag Basu’s dark comedy, Ludo. The multi-starrer also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra. The Big Bull, starring Abhishek in a role inspired by Harshad Mehta, will go directly to OTT. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar.