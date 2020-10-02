Abhishek Bachchan replies to troll who said he only gets work as he’s Amitabh Bachchan’s son: ‘I wish that were true’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s back-and-forth with Twitter trolls continued into the night after he’d responded to a couple of them on Thursday. Abhishek was attacked once again for belonging to a prominent film family, which certain people on the internet believe gave him an unfair competitive edge in his career.

“Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don’t you think you get work only because you’re Amitabh Bachchan’s son)?” one person asked Abhishek. The actor replied, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe. (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

When another person, also named Abhishek, said that Abhishek was given his first film, Refugee, only because he was a ‘nepokid’, the actor responded, “Arey yaar, yeh saare duniya ke Abhishek mere peeche kyu padh gaye hain. Baksh do maharaj, chup chaap apna kaam kar raha hu (Oh my, why have all the Abhisheks of the world started attacking me. Have mercy, I’m just trying to do my job).”

On Thursday, when Abhishek expressed his excitement on Twitter at the news of movie theatres reopening after several months of coronavirus-induced lockdown, one person wrote, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?” Abhishek wrote back, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.”

When a Twitter user asked him if he has any ‘hash’, the actor wrote back, “No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they, will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you.”

Abhishek, who along with his father Amitabh, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, recently recovered from the coronavirus, was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor has several projects lined up, including The Big Bull, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, and Ludo, which is due out on Netflix.

