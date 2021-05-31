Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kamaal R Khan locks his Twitter account after ugly feud with Salman Khan, Mika Singh
Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against KRK and the latter claims it is for the negative reviews he gave to Salman's new film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Kamaal R Khan locks his Twitter account after ugly feud with Salman Khan, Mika Singh

  • Kamaal R Khan has locked his Twitter profile. He is caught up in a legal feud with Salman Khan since he shared a review of his film Radhe.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 07:16 AM IST

After his recent, much-talked-about feud with Bollywood star Salman Khan, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has now changed the settings on his Twitter account and made it a private one. KRK locked his account Sunday afternoon and now only his followers can see any updates from him.

A screenshot of KRK's account.


After KRK claimed that Salman filed the defamation case in response to the negative reviews that he gave to the Bollywood star's new film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the team of lawyers representing Salman issued a clarification that it is in response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor.

Earlier, singer Mika Singh had extended his support to Salman and slammed KRK. Mika responded to a fan's tweet in Punjabi, writing, "He only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He won't mess with his daddy. Tell my son to unblock me please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy."

The feud escalated on Saturday, when Mika said that Salman did the right thing by slapping KRK with a defamation lawsuit. "Meri taraf se koi case-vase nahi hoga, seedha jhaapad hoga," he said. "KRK itna bada chuha hai, woh apni bil se bahar nahi niklega, kyuki usse pata hai jaise hi woh bahar niklega usse jhaapad padne waale hain (He is a mouse, hiding in his hole. He knows the second he comes out he'll get attacked)."

Actor Akanksha Puri had appreciated Mika and tweeted, "Thanks for not being diplomatic and giving your honest opinion unlike others on @kamaalrkhan about #Radhe @BeingSalmanKhan ! I agree with you that all critics have right to give reviews, good or bad but stop these personal attacks !! Can we even call them Critics ?”

Recently, KRK promised to continue reviewing Salman’s films, even if he is requested not to. “Normally I don’t review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!” he wrote.

