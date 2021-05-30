Sonu Sood's poster features on a mutton shop, actor tweets 'Can I help him open something vegetarian?'

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping the needy since the outbreak of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic last year, has responded to a news item that said that a mutton shop has been opened in his name. The actor has earlier had babies and streets named after him.

Sonu tweeted, "I am a vegetarian.. N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian." He also shared a video of the news item that showed a glimpse of the mutton shop. The shop also has a huge poster of Sonu.

I am a vegetarian..

N mutton shop on my name?🙈

Can I help him open something vegetarian 😄 https://t.co/jYO40xAgRd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2021

Sonu's fans, however, insisted it was a gesture of the shop owner's gratitude towards him. One wrote, "Bhai, the vendor of the Shop is selling mutton at 650rs per kg where the price is around 700 per kg, and he has decided to transfer the 50rs per every kg to your foundation, to tell you that we are all with you and support you.. good decision kannaya #Telangana #Karimnagar."

Another one commented, "That's his way of showing gratitude for you,you have become an epitome of humanity in this pandemic,may god shower his choicest blessings on you always." One fan also wrote, "Misunderstanding sonu sir, that shop is not your name. The vendor selling mutton at 50 rs less where the price 700 per kg and 50rs transferring to your foundation total he getting 100rs loss and not bothering his loss and supporting you sir."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected lakhs of people, and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has been rapidly rising. Sonu has been arranging hospital beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for many.

