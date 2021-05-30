Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood's poster features on a mutton shop, actor tweets 'Can I help him open something vegetarian?'
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a real-life hero for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown last year.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a real-life hero for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown last year.(HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Sonu Sood's poster features on a mutton shop, actor tweets 'Can I help him open something vegetarian?'

  • Sonu Sood wants to help with a 'vegetarian' shop for a man who is selling mutton and has the actor's poster on his shop.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 10:19 PM IST

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping the needy since the outbreak of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic last year, has responded to a news item that said that a mutton shop has been opened in his name. The actor has earlier had babies and streets named after him.

Sonu tweeted, "I am a vegetarian.. N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian." He also shared a video of the news item that showed a glimpse of the mutton shop. The shop also has a huge poster of Sonu.

Sonu's fans, however, insisted it was a gesture of the shop owner's gratitude towards him. One wrote, "Bhai, the vendor of the Shop is selling mutton at 650rs per kg where the price is around 700 per kg, and he has decided to transfer the 50rs per every kg to your foundation, to tell you that we are all with you and support you.. good decision kannaya #Telangana #Karimnagar."

Another one commented, "That's his way of showing gratitude for you,you have become an epitome of humanity in this pandemic,may god shower his choicest blessings on you always." One fan also wrote, "Misunderstanding sonu sir, that shop is not your name. The vendor selling mutton at 50 rs less where the price 700 per kg and 50rs transferring to your foundation total he getting 100rs loss and not bothering his loss and supporting you sir."

Also read: Sunidhi Chauhan reveals why she is not a judge on Indian Idol anymore

The second wave of coronavirus has infected lakhs of people, and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has been rapidly rising. Sonu has been arranging hospital beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for many.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu sood

Related Stories

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor says SAPF’s OTT success reaffirms faith in ‘actual’ audience

By Samrudhi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAY 30, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor, in an interview with Hindustan Times, talked about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar being warmly received by the audience after its OTT release and why it is heartening.
READ FULL STORY
OTT platforms have been a respite for actors like me: Sushil Pandey
OTT platforms have been a respite for actors like me: Sushil Pandey
bollywood

OTT platforms have been a respite for actors like me: Sushil Pandey

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Known for his performances in films like Article 15, Phas Gaye Re Obama,Super 30, Jolly LLB 1 & 2, actor Sushil Pandey says when you reach at a point in your career where you can ask questions about role and character, is what spells success for you
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.