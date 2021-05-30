Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood got ‘rejected’ when he once auditioned for a magazine shoot, he is now on its cover
Sonu Sood got ‘rejected’ when he once auditioned for a magazine shoot, he is now on its cover

  • Sonu Sood, in a new tweet, said that he once sent his pictures for a magazine shoot but was ‘rejected’. He recently featured on the cover of the same magazine.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 03:31 PM IST

Sonu Sood, who features on the cover of the April issue of Stardust magazine, took a moment to reflect on his journey. He recalled how he once auditioned for a shoot in the same magazine but was ‘rejected’.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu shared the cover and wrote, “There was a day when I had sent my pictures from Punjab for an audition of Stardust, but got rejected. Today want to thank Stardust for this lovely cover. Humbled.”


Sonu has been in the news for his philanthropic efforts, as he has been at the forefront of relief efforts since last year. In recent times, he has been responding to distress calls and messages, and arranging hospital beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for many, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He talked about his experience of helping people in a memoir titled I Am No Messiah, which also chronicles his journey from Moga to Mumbai.

Last week, Sonu talked about the ‘helpless’ feeling he gets when he has been unable to save someone, despite his best efforts. “Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Sonu shared a video of non-stop messages for help on his phone. “We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out. Then pardon me. Apologies,” he wrote. In another tweet, he said that helping people get medical help is more rewarding than delivering a 100 crore film.

