Sonu Sood heartbroken about not being able to help Covid-19 patients: 'Today I lost a few'

Actor Sonu Sood has spoken about the helplessness he feels when he is unable to save people who had asked him for help. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Sunday night.

"Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with at least 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless," he wrote in his tweet.

His fans and followers still tried to cheer him up and remind him of all the good work he has done so far. "Service to humanity is service to God. Let the love and light of the Kingdom radiate through you until all who look upon you shall be illumined by its reflection. Be as stars, brilliant and sparkling in the loftiness of their heavenly station. Real hero," wrote one. "Sir, I can not say exclusively that the birth & death are not in anyone's hands, since it is already known to everybody.But the news is utterly a bad one & tears won't stop whoever saw it. My deepest condolences to the families of deceased.Never give up on saving lives," wrote another.

Sonu Sood meets Covid-19 affected people outside his home.





Sonu has been among the most active celebrities helping out those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, since last year. He has been organising hospital beds, medicines and oxygen for those in need. On Sunday evening, the paparazzi spotted him outside his home, meeting patients and their families with urgent requests to make.

In a recent interview, Sonu got emotional speaking about the dire state of things in India amid the second wave of the pandemic. "I feel helpless every single day, mujhe nayee problems logo ki pata chalti hai and I feel ki 'yaar, kis desh mein reh rahe hai hum log' (I learn about newer problems and I feel what kind of country are we living in)," he told journalist Barkha Dutt.

