Kavita Kaushik slams Sonu Sood's fans for pouring milk on his poster, but Sonu feels 'humbled'

Actor Kavita Kaushik has slammed fans of Sonu Sood for wasting milk. A video surfaced online on Thursday showing Sonu's fans pouring milk over his garlanded poster. The actor had also responded to the video, saying that he was 'humbled'.

Kavita tweeted, "We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything ??!!"

We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything ??!! pic.twitter.com/liGuYuIYHt — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) May 20, 2021





Earlier, Sonu reacted to the video. In the clip, shared on Twitter, two people are seen standing behind the actor's poster and pouring milk on it. Since last year, Sonu has been helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several fans had also urged Sonu to ask people to stop wasting milk. One wrote, "Humbled toh theek hai Sir but mana karo unhe (It is good that you are humbled but please ask them to stop it). Wasting milk over this is not good." Another one commented, "Doodh gareeb baccho ko ya anathalaya bhijwaya hota to behtar hota (Would have been better if the milk was sent to an orphanage or poor kids)."

Many fans also heaped praises on Sonu. One wrote, "It was more respect towards someone who is extending so much help in this crisis by giving it to needed one. That way they would have done what Sonu Sood is doing." A few fans also noted that it is not right to garland a picture of a living person.

Also read: Radhe villain Sangay on film's negative reception: 'Salman sir makes money'

Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, he has been helping people who need hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other medical facilities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON