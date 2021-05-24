Home / Entertainment / Music / Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set hot couple goals at Billboard Music Awards. See pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived together at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on Monday morning.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived together at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on Monday morning.
music

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set hot couple goals at Billboard Music Awards. See pics

  • Priyanka Chopra returned to the US for a special reason. She was spotted accompanying her husband Nick Jonas to the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 07:38 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is back in the US and has already made a stunning comeback appearance. After months in London, she arrived in Los Angeles and accompanied her husband Nick Jonas to the Billboard Music Awards.

Priyanka, who was also a presenter at the awards, shared pictures of her nude and shimmery outfit on Instagram. She wore a Dolce and Gabbana dress with Bulgari jewels to the event. In one picture, she was seen with Nick by her side as they look into each other's eyes. He wore a green pair of pants, shirt and jacket.

The actor was also seen in a video showing how her sparkly outfit cast thousands of reflections as she sat in her car, in the sun. She can be heard laughing as someone else captured the video.

More videos show Nick and Priyanka sharing a kiss on the red carpet and him fixing her dress. See pictures and videos here:


It was reported that she would be presenting the awards at the show with Nick to help him with his recent injury and to give him support. A source close to the couple told Page Six, "Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him."

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan goes glam with girl gang in new video. Watch

Nick recently got hospitalised following a road accident in which he cracked his rib. He performed at the awards with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, aka the Jonas Brothers, along with Marshmello, who released a single together, Leave Before You Love Me, on Thursday.

The Weeknd, Swift, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke will compete for top Billboard 200 album, along with Lil Baby. Unlike other awards shows where committees determine nominees, the Billboard Awards' finalists are based on album and digital sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement. The nominees for the 51 categories are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
billboard music award priyanka chopra nick jonas + 1 more

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan.
Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan.
bollywood

When Priyanka turned down a possible 'lesbian encounter' with someone KJo knew

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2014, recalled how she turned down a romantic proposition from a woman by pretending she had a boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be part of the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be part of the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards.
music

Priyanka to present at Billboard Awards, join Nick as he hosts award show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen as a presenter at the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards. Nick Jonas will host the BBMA show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.