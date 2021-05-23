Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Priyanka Chopra turned down a possible 'lesbian encounter' with someone Karan Johar knew
When Priyanka Chopra turned down a possible 'lesbian encounter' with someone Karan Johar knew

  • Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2014, recalled how she turned down a romantic proposition from a woman by pretending she had a boyfriend.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:08 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2014, admitted that she had once been propositioned by a woman. She pretended to be in a relationship to get out of the situation.

Priyanka was joined on the episode by Deepika Padukone. Host Karan Johar asked them if they'd had a 'lesbian encounter', and Priyanka said she had. She clarified, "Encounters, I wouldn't know, but I've been propositioned."

Asked if it came close to being an 'encounter', Priyanka continued, "It could've been. It was at a nightclub, a few years ago. And this girl, who clearly didn't know that I don't swing that way, was being extremely sweet, and very flattering, and very flirtatious. And I didn't know how to tell her... Because she was somebody I knew."

Priyanka said that even Karan knows the person. She continued, "I just had to be like, 'babe, I kinda have a boyfriend', which I didn't at the time. It could have been... But I prefer boys."

Priyanka opened up about her romantic past in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Her husband, Nick Jonas, admitted that those were the portions he was the most interested in reading. In the book, the actor wrote about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s. "I’d get involved with a wonderful man and we’d have a lovely time, usually for a period of years. By the end of the relationship, though, I’d have lost myself somehow. I’d be exhausted, discouraged and disappointed and I didn’t know how I’d gotten to such an unhappy place," she wrote, according to Open magazine.

