Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan goes glam with girl gang in new video. Watch

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, has amassed a fan following of her own since she made her Instagram account public last year. A new video of her goofing around with her girl gang has now surfaced online.

In the video, Suhana and three of her friends can be seen lip-syncing to Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s Body. She is seen in a black cut-out bodycon dress, with the others also wearing glamorous colour-coordinated outfits. The last frame of the clip featured the four of them together.





On Saturday, Suhana celebrated her 21st birthday. Pictures and videos were shared online by fan clubs. While one photo showed her cutting a cake, another video showed her playing with balloons.

Suhana also posted a picture of herself posing in a green halter dress with a keyhole neckline and simply captioned it, “twentyone,” along with a heart emoji.

Currently, Suhana is in New York, where she goes to college. She is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

Like Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to be an actor. She has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Suhana, in an interview with Vogue in 2018, talked about how Shah Rukh’s stardom affected her as a child. “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious,” she said. However, she eventually came to terms with it. “I realised if I wanted to hug my dad, he’s my dad—I’m just going to hug him.”

