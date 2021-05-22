On Suhana Khan's 21st birthday, mom Gauri wishes her with a glamorous pic. See here

Interior designer Gauri Khan has wished her daughter Suhana a happy birthday with a special social media post. Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, turned 21 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a picture of Suhana in a black-and-white polka dot dress, and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always ." Suhana wrote back, "I love you."





Several people took to the comments section to extend their best wishes to Suhana. Seema Khan wrote, "Happy birthday Su," and Neelam Kothari Soni commented, "Happiest birthday darling Suhana." Bhavana Pandey, whose daughter Ananya is close friends with Suhana, dropped heart emojis.

After graduating from Ardingly College in England, Suhana is studying films at New York University. She spent the large part of 2020 in Mumbai, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Suhana aims to become an actor, like her father, who had said in an interview that his kids must first complete their education before entering the film industry. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet,” Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times.

Ananya had said that Suhana is a 'brilliant' actor who will shine when she finally decides to make her debut. “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana,” Ananya told Mid-Day in 2019.

