When Shah Rukh Khan set 7 rules for Suhana's future boyfriends, admitted he wouldn’t enforce them

Suhana Khan turned 21 on Saturday, May 22. The young star kid shares a close bond with her father, actor Shah Rukh Khan. Time and again, Shah Rukh has spoken about being a protective father, especially to Suhana.

He once revealed he has seven rules for the man who would date Suhana. Back in 2017, speaking with a magazine, Shah Rukh revealed that his rules included the understanding that the actor might not like him and that he's going to be everywhere.

"1. Get a job. 2. Understand I don't like you. 3. I'm everywhere. 4. Get a lawyer. 5. She's my princess, not your conquest. 6. I don't mind going back to jail. 7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you," he listed in an interview with Femina magazine.

Soon after, appearing on NDTV Spotlight, Shah Rukh confessed it was a 'false bravado'. He said, "It's false bravado. I know that when it will come down to it, when my daughter likes somebody, I'll not be able to say anything and just accept it. Before it happens, I thought I'll just put this out, just in case somebody reads it and thinks they should respect me a little more than they can, and take it seriously. But I don't think it's serious at all."

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shares a handwritten note sent by Kareena Kapoor in 2011, here's what she wrote

Suhana is currently a student at the New York University. She spent most of her time in lockdown with her family in Mumbai. She even joined Shah Rukh and her brother Aryan in the UAE, where she cheered for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2020. She returned to the US some time back and has been frequently sharing posts about her time in the States.

Suhana aspires to be an actor and has been studying for the same. She graduated from Ardingly College in London in 2019.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON