Kareena Kapoor sent a note to Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan.
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shares a handwritten note sent by Kareena Kapoor in 2011, here's what she wrote

  Saba Ali Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor once wrote her a sweet note. Sharing a glimpse of the note on Instagram, Saba used the hashtag '2011', hinting the year it was written.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor once sent her a handwritten note. Saba took to her Instagram Stories and shared a close look at the message.

In the clip, Saba held the note against a framed photo of herself and Kareena. She shared the video with the caption, "Remember when…" and closed in on the text of the note. "Dear Saba, will be great knowing you… Love and luck always… Kareena," the note read. She tagged Kareena and added the hashtags, 'flashback Friday' and '2011'.

Kareena Kapoor's note to Saba Ali Khan.

The note appears to have been written before Kareena married Saif in October 2012. Before tying the knot, Kareena and Saif were in a live-in relationship. Speaking with Humans of Bombay in 2019, she revealed, "We'd been dating for a while, when he [Saif] said he's not 25 and can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It's so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right."

Saba shares a close bond with Kareena. She frequently shares photos featuring the actor and showers her with love. Apart from Kareena, Saba also frequently shares pictures of her other family members.

On Wednesday, Saba shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram featuring the 'Khan Kemmu khandan'. The pictures featured Saif, Saba, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Kareena, along with the children Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. "Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while.... Simple carefree and happy times," she captioned one of the posts.

In the past, she has also shared posts featuring actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has often praised them and sent them her love.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 and share two children together.
