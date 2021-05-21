Manoj Bajpayee recalls sharing beedis with Shah Rukh Khan when they were young

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recalled the time he spent with fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan when they met just after their 'adolescent age'. Taking a trip down memory lane, he said that they shared cigarettes and beedis. Recalling Shah Rukh as 'a charmer', Manoj added that the former was always popular with girls.

In a recent interview, Manoj revealed that it was Shah Rukh who took him to a discotheque for the first time in Delhi. The duo was part of Barry John’s theatre group in Delhi. They have worked together in Veer Zaara directed by the late Yash Chopra.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Manoj recalled, "...he was the only one who used to come in Maruti Van. In those days a Maruti Van, red colour, I still remember. He is the one who has taken me to a discotheque for the first time in Taj in Delhi. I mean we were very young, we had kind of just gotten out of our adolescent age and we met. He was part of Barry John’s group for some time.”

He also said, “We used to share cigarettes, beedis, whatever we could afford. He was always a charmer, always very popular with the girls in the group which we invaded. He always had his way with words."

Also Read: 'Just because you suffered...': Prince Harry says Charles' advice about accepting royal lifestyle made no sense

Meanwhile, Manoj is awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video's web series, The Family Man 2. It is slated to be released on June 4 and the new season will see his character Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new and powerful adversary Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni. With the show, Samantha will make her digital debut.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, released in 2018. Earlier this year, he was seen shooting for Pathan, an upcoming movie with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor also has a cameo in Brahmastra, which features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON