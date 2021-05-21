Home / Entertainment / Web Series / 'Just because you suffered...': Prince Harry says Charles' advice about accepting royal lifestyle made no sense
Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William and Earl Spencer watch as the coffin containing the body of Princess Diana is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral service September 6. [The Princess was killed in a car accident in Paris August 31 along with her friend Dodi Al Fayed and their chauffeur.]/File Photo(Reuters)
'Just because you suffered...': Prince Harry says Charles' advice about accepting royal lifestyle made no sense

  • Prince Harry in a new documentary series spoke about the advice that his father, Prince Charles, gave him and William as kids. He said that it made no sense for them to 'suffer' like Charles did.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 05:51 PM IST

Prince Harry has said that he disagrees with a piece of advice that his father, Prince Charles, gave to him and his brother, William, when they were young. Harry said that Charles told them that they would have to accept the life that they were born into.

In The Me You Can't See, a documentary about mental health on Apple TV+, Harry spoke about the lack of help he received from his family when he opened up to them about his struggles. Harry said that his wife, Meghan Markle, had experienced suicidal thoughts after being attacked in the press and that their requests for help were met with 'total silence' from the family.

"My father used to say to me when I was younger, to both William and I: it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," he said. "That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer."

Harry continued, "In fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

Harry and Meghan announced last year that they would be stepping away from their duties as senior members of the royal family. They subsequently moved to California. In recent months, details of their fractured relationship with the royals have made headlines around the world.

Also read: The Me You Can't See review: Prince Harry bares his soul to Oprah in profoundly moving Apple show

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary just a few days ago. They are parents to Archie, born in 2019, and are expecting their second child, a girl.

prince harry prince charles prince william princess diana royal family meghan markle

