Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his salt-and-pepper look on Eid, fans rejoice 'Mil gaya Eidi'

  • Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie along with a note to wish fans on Eid. He also prayed for the health of all around the world and in India.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:45 PM IST

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a black-and-white selfie with a note wishing fans on the occasion of Eid. In the picture, the actor was dressed in a shirt with a dark bandana covering his hair. He sported a pair of sunglasses in the selfie.

Sharing the picture on Instagram and Twitter, Shah Rukh said, "Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U."

Shah Rukh's fans on both platforms showered him with love and wished him on the occasion. "Eid mubarak sir , Wish u a very happy Eid Love you a lot," a fan said. "Mil Gaya Eidi Woahooo," added another. "Eid ka Chaand (literally)," a third said. "Oh, Shah! It's a precious gift to see you here. You made us happy with ur presence after so long. Eid Mubarak, my best wishes to you & yours. You're so right, your heart of gold speaks through your words. We all need each other & each life is sacred..time for intention to help," a fourth said.

The actor was recently seen supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders at the Indian Premier League 2021. The series came to a halt after a few Covid-19 cases were reported. During the matches, Shah Rukh frequently posted about the game on Twitter.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor revisits her and Rishi Kapoor's iconic song Parda Hai Parda on Eid, Anil Kapoor is all praise

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018. The actor has been on a hiatus ever since. Shah Rukh was seen shooting for Pathan, an upcoming movie with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, earlier this year. The details of the project are still under the wraps. The actor also has a cameo in Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

shah rukh khan eid mubarak

