When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why Aryan isn't allowed to be shirtless at home: 'Don’t do something a girl can’t do'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once opened up on how a man shouldn't be without a shirt in front of his female family members and friends. The actor had also highlighted the importance of equality, adding that his sons will have no extra privileges over girls.

Shah Rukh has three children--sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. He married designer Gauri Khan in 1991 after a six-year courtship.

Speaking to Femina in 2017, Shah Rukh had said, "I believe that a man in his house doesn’t have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister or women friends. I tell Aryan to put on a T-shirt all the time."

"If you’d feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless? It’s got nothing to do with having breasts or not—don’t do something a girl can’t do," he had added.

In March this year, Shah Rukh conducted a Twitter Q&A session, AskSRK, where he said that the road to a woman's heart is built with respect and more respect. When a user asked him to share tips to 'patana' (impress) women, Shah Rukh had advised to avoid using such words. "Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ for a girl. Try with more respect, gentleness, and respect," he had tweeted.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, released in December 2018. The movie also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has been on a hiatus since Zero. However, the actor was spotted filming for Siddharth Anand’s action-drama Pathan earlier this year. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh has also been tight-lipped about the movie.

