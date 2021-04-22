Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KKR despite loss against CSK, fans say ‘haar ke jeetne wale ko…’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, gave a shout-out to his players for a valiant chase, even as they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday. He shared a black-and-white photo of himself on Twitter, pointing to the team logo on his T-shirt, along with an uplifting message.

“Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight… @KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. (oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys… @Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!!” he wrote.

KKR got off to a poor start, as they were five wickets down for 31 runs during the powerplay. However, Andre Russell (54 runs off 22 balls) and Pat Cummins (66 off 34 balls) gave the team a fighting chance. In the end, CSK won by 18 runs.

Fans also cheered for KKR. “Yes that was a good fight back.. harke jitne wale ko (the one who wins despite losing is)...,” one wrote, referencing Shah Rukh’s famous dialogue from Baazigar -- “Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hai…aur haar kar jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes, to win something, you have to lose...and the one who wins despite losing is called a Baazigar)”. “Always in the heart ..ShahRukh our #KKR they did try very hard .. Made us fans proud & you too our @KKRiders. You encouraging them will give them more confidence to try their best. Shout out to our boys. Lots of love to you #Knight. Take care Love you,” another wrote.

Shah Rukh fielded questions on KKR during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter recently. On being asked by a fan if they will win the Indian Premier League (IPL) cup this year, he quipped, “I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only!” He also shared his wishes for the team: “They should all be healthy and entertain us with their cricket....and put their best effort forward.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is gearing to make his acting comeback with Siddharth Anand’s action-drama Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which was a box office dud.

Pathan, produced by Yash Raj Films, is yet to be officially announced. Shah Rukh has been tight-lipped about his next film too. During his recent chat with fans on Twitter, when he was asked to give a ‘hint’ about it, he joked, “Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon (I am starring in all my next films)!! Don’t tell anybody please.”

