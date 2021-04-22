Varun Dhawan schools paparazzi on social distancing, refuses to pose with a fan at airport: 'Bahut galat baat hai'

Varun Dhawan was spotted schooling the paparazzi about social distancing on Wednesday night at the Mumbai airport. The actor landed in the city after shooting for Bhediya in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

The actor was spotted at the airport with his wife Natasha Dalal. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actor was seen making his way out of the arrivals gate while ensuring that social distancing was practised. However, when the photographers came closer, he asked them to be more responsible.

"Guys, guys, tum thoda responsible ho jaoge, bheed apne paas rakhoge, bahut galat baat hai (Guys, you need to be more responsible, keep the crowd to yourself. This is wrong)," he said, before proceeding. When he reached the parking zone, a fan requested him for a picture. The actor refused due to the pandemic.

Varun also clapped back at an Instagram user who accused Varun of 'showing his privilege.' Commenting on the video, user said, "You went out for vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stop over showing your privilege when people in your country are dying."

The actor replied: "well your assumption is wrong I was shooting my film and not on holiday and what do u mean gave them a chance. How do u not give them a chance I have people who have also lost their life in covid so please keep ur assumptions to ur self."

On Wednesday, Varun received flak for his 'tone-deaf' birthday tweet. In the now-deleted tweet, Varun had shared a fan-made graphic featuring him. The graphic, apparently a 'common DP' to commemorate his birthday, featured him in various onscreen avatars, and came bearing the message, "Donate plasma, save lives." Fans pointed out that it was not in good taste.

Varun deleted the tweet and issued a clarification. "Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now," he said.

Earlier this week, Varun shared a couple of pictures on Instagram to mark the end of his co-star Kriti Sanon's shooting schedule for Bhediya. The actor said, "Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both."

