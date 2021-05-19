Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor pose with Saba, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and the kids in unseen 'Khan-Kemmu Khandaan' pics

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has shared unseen pictures on her Instagram page. It shows her with her siblings Saif, Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, sister-in-law Kareena and niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Flashback!. Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while.... Simple carefree and happy times." She is seen in a blue top while Soha is in a blue and white shirt, carrying Inaaya in her arms. Saif is seen in a black shirt while Kunal flashes a bright smile in a white shirt. They are all posing next to a swimming pool.

Saba shared another picture which also included Kareena and her son Taimur. "Flashback...! Part II KKK....Khan Kemmu khandan #Lol... Just. I had the original pic. So here's the rest of the gang," she captioned it.

Fans showered the family with love. "Maam ur really blessed," wrote one. "Beautiful pataudi family," wrote another.

Saba often shares pictures of her family. Recently she also shared pictures from one of Taimur's birthday parties. She, Soha and Kareena were all seen in black and white polka dot dresses. "A Moment in time .... #Don't know where this pic was until NOW! Hidden treasures," she captioned the post.

Saba also regularly posts vintage photos of their mother Sharmila Tagore and late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. On Mother's Day, she shared pictures of Kareena, Soha and Sharmila and wrote, "HÀaApppY Mother's Day! To Family...To Friends ... To my own little munchkins ..all of whom ..I mother all the time! Love to all .. enjoy PRECIOUS time together. This is what makes life worth your while!"

Also read: Anup Jalota reveals what makes Jasleen Matharu ‘perfect marriage material’

She also shared a picture of herself from 2020 and mentioned how she was grateful for her Instagram followers. "May 2020.... I miss you! Fitter finer ...and my better self! Tough year. Blessed though.. no complaints. My family on insta helped get me thru most of it. So Thank you! I pray you all come through these tough times with shining colours. Insha'Allah soon," she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON