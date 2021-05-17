When Kareena Kapoor revealed Saif Ali Khan would greet her as 'ma'am' on Omkara sets: 'We hardly interacted'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in several films such as Agent Vinod and Tashan. However, did you know that the first time Kareena and Saif worked together, in Omkara, they did not interact much on the sets?

Kareena, in an appearance on Look Who's Talking With Niranjan in 2014, had revealed that the couple's interaction was limited to exchanging pleasantries. She also added that at the time, they were dating different people.

"(Saif) is from a different generation. I've know him, I have been hanging around on sets when Lolo and Saif were shooting in Hum Saath Saath Hai in Jodhpur. Then we did Omkara where we didn't speak and we were with our respective girlfriend and boyfriend at that time and we hardly interacted or even exchanged a word. It was always like 'Good morning.' He used to always be like 'Good morning ma'am,' and, you know, treat me with so much respect. I was like okay because he is anyway so chivalrous," she recalled.

"Saif has got a personality any woman would want," Kareena said, and revealed that she made the first move in their relationship. "I was the one who kind of pushed all the right buttons. Saif actually was the kind of guy who will never, is not very forthcoming towards any woman. He will never make the first move. He's too English and restrained in that way."

"And plus, he was, when I made the first move, he was like 'I can't believe that Kareena Kapoor is doing this.' He was like 'Why?' For me it was (gasps). He was like I didn't know. It was like entire building had crumbled on his head. So I don't know what he meant by that, whether he thought he was very lucky or what. But well, eventually, it all worked out and I think I was responsible for it," she added.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their first son Taimur in December 2016. The couple welcomed their second son earlier this year. They haven't revealed his name or face.

