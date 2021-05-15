Kareena Kapoor shares information on how to deal with Covid-19 anxiety, advises people: 'Be kind to your mind'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday gave advice on mental health as she shared important information on how to deal with Covid-19 anxiety. Amid the raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, she also urged her fans to take care of themselves and be 'kind to (their) mind'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a post and captioned it, "Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind."

With a total of 3,26,098 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,43,72,907, as informed by the Union Health Ministry. After 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the virus has gone up to 2,66,207. There are currently 36,73,802 active cases in the country.

In the wake of the surge in cases, many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar and others have come forward to contribute towards relief efforts.

Several stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Mira Rajput, among others, have been using social media to amplify distress messages and information on resources. The second wave of the coronavirus infected an array of Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic Takht. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second child in February. However, they are yet to reveal his name. They also have a four-year-old son named Taimur. She resumed work shortly after her delivery and shot for a celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food.

