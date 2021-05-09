IND USA
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February.
Kareena Kapoor shares best look yet at new baby as he poses with brother Taimur: 'They give me hope for better future'

  • On Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the best look yet at her newborn son, posing with his brother Taimur. She wrote that her kids give her hope for a better tomorrow.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 11:32 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new picture of her two sons, giving perhaps the best look yet at her new baby. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child in February, but have not revealed his face, or his name.

Kareena's new post comes on the occasion of Mother's Day. In her caption, she wrote in Hindi, "Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..."


The black-and-white photo showed the couple's older son, Taimur, holding his baby brother, who had his arms in front of his face. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

The actor had first shared a picture of her second son on Women's Day. The photo showed her holding the baby in her arms, but with his face strategically shielded from view. "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves," she had written in her caption.

Saif's sister Saba had later shared the first picture of him with the baby. In March, Kareena had posted a picture of Taimur, holding a tray of cookies shaped like each member of his family, including his new baby brother.

Also read: First picture of Saif Ali Khan with new baby shared by Saba, days after Kareena Kapoor's debut pic. See here

Announcing the baby's arrival in February, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Saif also has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

