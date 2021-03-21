IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / First picture of Kareena Kapoor's newborn son with dad Saif Ali Khan shared by Saba as he turns 1 month old
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with the newborn.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with the newborn.
bollywood

First picture of Kareena Kapoor's newborn son with dad Saif Ali Khan shared by Saba as he turns 1 month old

  • The first picture of Saif Ali Khan, with his newborn son, has been shared online by his sister Saba Ali Khan. Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed the baby in February. He turns one-month-old today.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:46 AM IST

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, has shared one of the first pictures of his newborn son. Saba on Sunday took to Instagram Stories to celebrate one month of the baby's birth.

Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed the child on February 21. They are yet to reveal his face, or name.

Saba, who has been sharing regular family updates on social media, posted a picture of the baby, without revealing his face. She also included photos of Saif and Kareena, holding the child. "1 month, I love you," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with their newborn.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with their newborn.


Earlier, on Women's Day, Kareena had shared the first picture of the baby on social media. "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves," she had written in her caption. The black-and-white photo showed Kareena cradling the newborn.

The couple have been reticent about revealing the child's name, perhaps because of the backlash that they received for naming their first son Taimur. Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Kareena recently posted a picture of Taimur, who'd baked human-shaped cookies, and had included his new baby brother in the batch. "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys," she captioned her post.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur includes his baby brother in fresh batch of family-shaped cookies. See pics

Announcing the baby's arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Saif also has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
saif ali khan kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan + 2 more

Related Stories

Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture from her vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture from her vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares throwback pic featuring Kareena, Saif, Taimur on a vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Saba Ali Khan took a walk down the memory lane and shared a picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya on a vacation.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan.
Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan.
bollywood

Kareena was first choice for Harman's Love Story 2050; she even shot for it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Did you know that before Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor was cast opposite Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050?
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Nick Jonas has shared a picture with Gino joining him at work.
Nick Jonas has shared a picture with Gino joining him at work.
bollywood

Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas shared pictures with pet dog Gino, who joined him at his studio. Priyanka Chopra captured the moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
bollywood

Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with the newborn.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with the newborn.
bollywood

First picture of Kareena's newborn son with dad Saif shared by Saba. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • The first picture of Saif Ali Khan, with his newborn son, has been shared online by his sister Saba Ali Khan. Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed the baby in February. He turns one-month-old today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Kundra performed bhangra at Harman Baweja's sangeet on Saturday.
Raj Kundra performed bhangra at Harman Baweja's sangeet on Saturday.
bollywood

Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Raj Kundra performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye at Harman Baweja's sangeet bash on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation.
Priyanka Chopra has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a stunning throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation and it probably reveals her state of mind after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey recently. The actor opened up about her growing up years, her initial days in the entertainment industry and her marriage to Nick Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rani Mukherji was at indian Film Festival of Melbourne where she was awarded the Best Actor.
Rani Mukherji was at indian Film Festival of Melbourne where she was awarded the Best Actor.
bollywood

When Rani Mukherji revealed the reason she fell in love with Aditya Chopra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Rani Mukherji turned a year older on Sunday, March 21. The actor once revealed the reason she was drawn to her husband, director-producer Aditya Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sooraj Pancholi's Time To Dance released in March.
Sooraj Pancholi's Time To Dance released in March.
bollywood

Sooraj on nepotism: 'It make me angry, people think you don't work hard'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was recently seen in Time To Dance, said children from film families have to deal with the challenge of tackling hate in the age of social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is currently filming Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun Dhawan is currently filming Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal enjoy a boat ride in Arunachal Pradesh

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan shared a cute picture with wife Natasha Dalal from Arunachal Pradesh. He made it clear that it wasn't a honeymoon picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra spoke to Oprah Winfrey on a wide range of subjects from her upbringing to marrying Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra spoke to Oprah Winfrey on a wide range of subjects from her upbringing to marrying Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka to Oprah: Five quotes that will stay with us for a long time

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra's interview with celebrity chat show host Oprah Winfrey will be remembered for a long time to come. Here are some of her best quotes from the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sussanne Khan is an interior designer.
Sussanne Khan is an interior designer.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan gets a new haircut, says 'hello summer'. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • Sussanne Khan shared a video showing off her new hairstyle. Commenting on it were her industry friends Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and producer Ekta Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt posts fresh pic from underwater swim, calls it 'the best day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:18 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a stunning new picture of hers, swimming underwater in a pool. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture from her vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture from her vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares throwback pic featuring Kareena, Saif, Taimur on a vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Saba Ali Khan took a walk down the memory lane and shared a picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya on a vacation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor and environmental activist Dia Mirza says she hopes that now more than ever we need to realise that there is an ecological balance that helps the planet health and along with it our health.
Actor and environmental activist Dia Mirza says she hopes that now more than ever we need to realise that there is an ecological balance that helps the planet health and along with it our health.
bollywood

Dia Mirza: The younger generation is far more environment conscious

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:34 PM IST
On the occasion of International Day of Forests (March 21), Dia Mirza hopes that it is a reminder for all of us to save our forest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham plays the lead in Mumbai Saga, released this weekend,
John Abraham plays the lead in Mumbai Saga, released this weekend,
bollywood

Mumbai Saga star John Abraham clarifies stand on movies releasing on OTT

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • John Abraham has issued a clarification days after he said 90% of the movies releasing on the OTT platform were 'bad.' He said his statement was taken out of context.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP