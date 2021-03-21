First picture of Kareena Kapoor's newborn son with dad Saif Ali Khan shared by Saba as he turns 1 month old

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, has shared one of the first pictures of his newborn son. Saba on Sunday took to Instagram Stories to celebrate one month of the baby's birth.

Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed the child on February 21. They are yet to reveal his face, or name.

Saba, who has been sharing regular family updates on social media, posted a picture of the baby, without revealing his face. She also included photos of Saif and Kareena, holding the child. "1 month, I love you," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with their newborn.





Earlier, on Women's Day, Kareena had shared the first picture of the baby on social media. "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves," she had written in her caption. The black-and-white photo showed Kareena cradling the newborn.

The couple have been reticent about revealing the child's name, perhaps because of the backlash that they received for naming their first son Taimur. Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Kareena recently posted a picture of Taimur, who'd baked human-shaped cookies, and had included his new baby brother in the batch. "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys," she captioned her post.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Saif also has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

