IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur includes his baby brother in fresh batch of family-shaped cookies. See pics
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur includes his baby brother in fresh batch of family-shaped cookies. See pics

Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, prepared some cookies shaped like his family. Even his baby brother made an appearance.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur baked a cute new batch of cookies. Taimur made the treats in the shape of his family members and even included his newborn baby brother.

Kareena took to Instagram to share the photos of Taimur and his baked goodies. "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys," she captioned her post. While one photo showed Taimur in a white kurta, posing with his tray of cookies, another gave a closer look at what he had made. The cookies included one shaped like Saif, another like Kareena, a third that was shaped in Taimur's image and a tiny, baby one, for his baby brother.

Taimur's aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mahshallah Love U all. Enjoy." Kareena's fans also showered Taimur with compliments. "Quite good looking dough," wrote one. "So adorable," wrote another.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second baby, another son, last month. Announcing his arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Kareena shared the first picture of the baby boy on Women's Day last week. She shared a black and white picture of the baby resting his head on her shoulder. "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay," she had captioned the post.

Also read: Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets out on a quirky journey to self-discovery after husband's death. Watch

Kareena and Saif are yet to announce the name of their new son. Ahead of his birth, Saif and Kareena opened up about the negative comments they had received online when they revealed Taimur's name. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it (the name of their second son). We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan taimur ali khan

Related Stories

Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.
Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.
bollywood

Kareena-Saif get a shoutout from his sister Saba: 'I can count on you both'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan has shared a new post dedicated to her brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. Saba has posted about how her brother has been her pillar of strength.
READ FULL STORY
Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi will release on April 30.
Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi will release on April 30.
bollywood

Akshay, Kareena, Alia, Ajay shower Rohit Shetty with love on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • A number of Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, among others, wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
bollywood

Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, prepared some cookies shaped like his family. Even his baby brother made an appearance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Pagglait.
Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Pagglait.
bollywood

Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
bollywood

The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The Big Bull teaser shows Abhishek Bachchan as a stock broker who left Dalal Street shook to its core. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Ali Khan and DJ Aqeel have parted ways.
Farah Ali Khan and DJ Aqeel have parted ways.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in Roohi.
Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops on Monday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has collected 1.35 crore on Monday, Day 5, witnessing more than a 50% dip as against their Sunday collection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.
Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.
bollywood

Kareena-Saif get a shoutout from his sister Saba: 'I can count on you both'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan has shared a new post dedicated to her brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. Saba has posted about how her brother has been her pillar of strength.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra bites into a pizza while Nick Jonas enjoys a cheeseburger.
Priyanka Chopra bites into a pizza while Nick Jonas enjoys a cheeseburger.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas disagree on their heavenly food choices, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share videos of themselves enjoying a pizza and cheeseburger, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a cute post for wife Tahira Kashyap.
Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a cute post for wife Tahira Kashyap.
bollywood

Ayushmann blames Tahira for ruining his chances of becoming a doctor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:10 AM IST
As they completed 20 years of togetherness on Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share a romantic post dedicated to his filmmaker wife, Tahira Kashyap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani.
Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon celebrates daughter Rasha's 16th birthday with photo album

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Raveena Tandon is celebrating her youngest daughter Rasha Thadani's 16th birthday on Tuesday. She took to social media to share several pictures of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal shared this selfie on Nimrat Kaur's birthday.
Ali Fazal shared this selfie on Nimrat Kaur's birthday.
bollywood

Ali Fazal posts a picture of himself to Nimrat on her birthday, cracks her up

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Actor Ali Fazal had shared a photo of himself to wish Nimrat Kaur on her birthday. When she finally came across it, Nimrat could not help but laugh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday.
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday.
bollywood

Alia thanks fans for their love on her birthday, Neetu gives her hug in new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:32 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place on Sunday night. She also joked about the decoration that had her name written in neon lights, on top of a drinks bar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalki Koechlin enjoys her time with her baby.
Kalki Koechlin enjoys her time with her baby.
bollywood

Kalki Koechlin looks gorgeous in this pool-side pic with daughter Sappho

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Kalki Koechlin has shared an adorable pic with daughter Saoppho in a new post. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
bollywood

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says that while everybody is happy that work has finally started, they’re a little scared and cautious, too amid this new normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
bollywood

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Singer-turned-actor Shirley Setia says there were days when rejections led to self doubts, adding that her family helped her stay committed to her dream of acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP