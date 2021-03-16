Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur includes his baby brother in fresh batch of family-shaped cookies. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur baked a cute new batch of cookies. Taimur made the treats in the shape of his family members and even included his newborn baby brother.

Kareena took to Instagram to share the photos of Taimur and his baked goodies. "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys," she captioned her post. While one photo showed Taimur in a white kurta, posing with his tray of cookies, another gave a closer look at what he had made. The cookies included one shaped like Saif, another like Kareena, a third that was shaped in Taimur's image and a tiny, baby one, for his baby brother.

Taimur's aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mahshallah Love U all. Enjoy." Kareena's fans also showered Taimur with compliments. "Quite good looking dough," wrote one. "So adorable," wrote another.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second baby, another son, last month. Announcing his arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Kareena shared the first picture of the baby boy on Women's Day last week. She shared a black and white picture of the baby resting his head on her shoulder. "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay," she had captioned the post.

Kareena and Saif are yet to announce the name of their new son. Ahead of his birth, Saif and Kareena opened up about the negative comments they had received online when they revealed Taimur's name. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it (the name of their second son). We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want.

