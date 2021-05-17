Home / Entertainment / Music / As Adline Castelino makes India proud at Miss Universe pageant, did you know she shot a music video with Arjun Kanungo?
Adline Castelino was crowned the third runner-up at the pageant.
music

As Adline Castelino makes India proud at Miss Universe pageant, did you know she shot a music video with Arjun Kanungo?

  • Adline Castelino, who represented India at this year's Miss Universe pageant, has featured in a few music videos before. Watch them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:46 PM IST

Adline Castelino scored the third runner-up spot at this year's Miss Universe pageant on Sunday. Adline represented India at the pageant and made her fans and followers proud of the achievement.

But did you know that she has starred in a couple of music videos, too? She appeared in Arjun Kanungo's Mere Dil Vich, which released in February and has garnered 1.8 million views. She also featured in Tere Bina with Shreyas Dharmadhikari. It released in 2019. Watch them here:


Adline took to Instagram on Sunday to write about her experience at the pageant and how grateful she is for the support she got. "If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering , flags waving high and even if I missed seeing. I felt like I was home. I thought of you India and what we are going through.The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon," she wrote.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap posts shirtless photo of Ayushmann Khurrana, gives funny reply as Rochak Kohli asks ‘kapde kahan gaye’

The 69th edition of Miss Universe, which was held on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and was a scaled-down affair in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Andrea Meza of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe.

