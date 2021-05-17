Tahira Kashyap posts shirtless photo of Ayushmann Khurrana, gives funny reply as Rochak Kohli asks ‘kapde kahan gaye’

With Mumbai experiencing heavy rains and strong winds due to Cyclone Tauktae, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap hoped for everyone’s safety. She also tried to spread some cheer by sharing pictures of her favourite things, including her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

In one Instagram post, Tahira shared a picture with her daughter Varushka wearing a T-shirt dress with Tika the Iggy on it. “Hope everyone is safe! Everything fav in this pic- mumbai rains, chai, the little one, papaya planter and TIKA THE IGGY! We are BIG @tikatheiggy fans! P.s- it’s not a paid post, we three are true blue tika fans!” she wrote. Tika is an Italian greyhound with a million followers on Instagram.





Another post featured a shirtless Ayushmann sitting at the study table. “Also all things I like! (Part 2) Chai, kitaab, lamp, study table, rain and this hot boy @ayushmannk,” she wrote in the caption.





Music director Rochak Kohli commented on the post, “Mere bhai ke kapde kahan gaye behen (Where are my brother’s clothes),” along with a crying emoji. Tahira joked that they were in the process of drying. “@rochakkohli sukhne daalen hain sab... oho upar se yeh baarish, ab bas aise hi hai (I have put them out to dry… Now with the rains, this is how he is),” she wrote.

Rochak Kohli left a funny comment on the post.





Ayushmann and Tahira, who are childhood sweethearts, celebrated 20 years of togetherness in March. On their anniversary, she shared a montage of their pictures together, and revealed how their relationship started over a phone call at 1.48 am. After dating for several years, they got married in 2008 and have two children - Varushka and son Virajveer.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has a number of films in the pipeline, including Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha’s Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G.

