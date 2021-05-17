Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Indravadan had called out nepotism and Bollywood awards shows in 2005. Watch video

While it is only in the last few years that nepotism in Bollywood has been called out and the credibility of awards shows has been questioned, Indravadan Sarabhai seems to have gotten the memo much before that. In a video from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai being shared online, Satish Shah’s character drew attention to unethical practices in the film industry. The episode originally aired on November 14, 2005.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which aired from 2004 to 2006, was about two generations of a quintessential high-society family living in the posh Malabar Hill area of Mumbai. It featured an ensemble cast, including Satish, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar.

In a clip from one of the episodes, Indravadan read out a poem on the present state of Bollywood, by talking about a fictional film starring fictional actors, Sushil and Sandhya. “Sushil ki acting uske muscles karte hai, chehra hai blank jaise mara kabootar, dialogues woh bole toh lagta hai aise jaise bigda ho padosi ka scooter (Sushil’s muscles do the acting for him, his face is as blank as a dead pigeon. When he narrates dialogues, it sounds like the neighbour’s sputtering scooter),” he said.





“Sandhya se zyada deti hai chipkali expression, phir bhi Sandhya banegi Best Actress iss saal. Sushil ke muscles ko milega award kyunki uske papa hai jury par samjhe? Picture ko denge four stars critics, kyunki woh toh hai producers ke chamche (Even a lizard has more expressions than Sandhya but she will still win the Best Actress award. Sushil’s muscles will get an award because his father is on the jury. The film will get four stars because the critics are sycophants of the producer),” was another extract from the poem.

Also see: Shilpa Shetty gives a peek into her bedroom in a new selfie, wants to tell coronavirus to ‘just beat it’

In 2017, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai returned with a second season, which showed the lives of the Sarabhai family after seven years had gone by. However, it could not replicate the success of the original.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON