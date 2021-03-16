Ayushmann Khurrana blames Tahira for ruining his chances of becoming doctor: 'She was responsible for my bad scores'
After Tahira Kashyap, her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a romantic post celebrating their 20 years of togetherness. Ayushmann shared a picture of his filmmaker wife and joked about how she ruined his chances of becoming a doctor.
"This girl was solely responsible for my bad scores in class 12 boards. We decided to date just before our chemistry exam. Had terrible ranks in PMT and CET exams as well. Thank you @tahirakashyap for ruining my attempt to be a doctor. No no it’s not your fault, I'm just a bad multi-tasker and you on the other hand were so good with it. It was the year 2001, when we heard Bryan Adams’ Inside Out on loop, cassette ghis gayi thi. We were also afraid ki parallel line se parents phone na utha lein. Aaj do dashak ho gaye. Now you’ll ask me what’s a dashak? Go figure out! Happy anniv. Umm," he wrote in his post. The accompanying photo showed Tahira in a red shirt and blue shorts, posing against a scenic view.
Earlier in the day, Tahira shared a video montage of their special moments together as a family. "Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum... such a sucker for love I am hopelessly in love with you @ayushmannk #happyanniversary #oganniversary #20years," she wrote. The accompanying photos show Tahira and Ayushmann as two kids in love, their wedding photo, pictures of their son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, and some glamorous photoshoot pictures too.
Tahira and Ayushmann were childhood friends who started dating in Class 12. Last year, Ayushmann had revealed how he confessed his feeling for her all those years ago. “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm,” he captioned a picture collage of Tahira in her many moods.
Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. He will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek.
