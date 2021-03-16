Raveena Tandon celebrates daughter Rasha's 16th birthday with photo album: 'When did you grow up so fast'
Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram to celebrate the 16th birthday of her daughter, Rasha Thadani. The photos show Rasha as an adorable baby and how she has changed over the years.
"When,just when did you grow up so fast ... 16,my lil baby.My kind, sweet, affectionate, compassionate, caring lil girl, @officialrashathadani Happy 16 th baby," she captioned her post. In one picture, baby Rasha is seen at a birthday party and posing for photos in others. She is joined by Raveena, too, in a few photos. The final picture shows the balloon decorations at Rasha's 16th birthday celebrations,
Raveena's fans showered Rasha with compliments. "Haha omg so cute lil Rasha baby," wrote one. "She is soo pretty," wrote another.
Raveena is married to Anil Thadani and also has a son with him, Ranbir. In 1995, Raveena had also adopted two girls, Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8). They were the daughters of her late cousin. Unhappy with the way her guardian was treating them, she got them home and officially adopted them. In 2016, Chhaya married in a twin Hindu and Christian wedding in Goa.
In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena had spoken about becoming a mother at 21. “I didn’t think too much at that time about how I would manage it. I knew that I could afford to bring up and give a great life to two children and I went ahead with it. I am so proud of them today. But of course, I could not have done it without my family. I would be shooting non-stop and they took care of them entirely,” she had said.
Also read: Ali Fazal posts picture of himself to wish Nimrat Kaur a happy birthday, cracks her up: 'Best birthday wish this year'
“My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann blames Tahira for ruining his chances of becoming a doctor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon celebrates daughter Rasha's 16th birthday with photo album
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Fazal posts a picture of himself to Nimrat on her birthday, cracks her up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia thanks fans for their love on her birthday, Neetu gives her hug in new pic
- Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place on Sunday night. She also joked about the decoration that had her name written in neon lights, on top of a drinks bar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalki Koechlin looks gorgeous in this pool-side pic with daughter Sappho
- Kalki Koechlin has shared an adorable pic with daughter Saoppho in a new post. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox