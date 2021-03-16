Ali Fazal posts picture of himself to wish Nimrat Kaur a happy birthday, cracks her up: 'Best birthday wish this year'
Actor Ali Fazal may have found the wittiest way to wish our friends on their birthday. Recently, on actor Nimrat Kaur's birthday, Ali took to Twitter to share a picture of himself. Here's why.
While sharing a cool selfie in his yellow sunglasses and white shirt, Ali mentioned that it was because Nimrat never comes over too see him that he has to pose alone. "Hi Nimrat! Find yourself in this photo. Haina? Nai ho na ?Good. So ab, ek din milo. Aur phir photo update karenge. Tab tak i will keep putting my photo on all my tweets to you. Hehe. Happy Birthday abhi ke liye. Bohot sa pyaar , from long time yaar, love, Ali @NimratOfficial," he wrote in his tweet.
When Nimrat finally saw the tweet, she could not help but crack up. The actor also called it one of the best birthday wishes she had received that year. "Tops my list of best birthday wishes this year! Lots of love and hugs Aleeee," she wrote in her reply.
Nimrat, known for films such as The Lunchbox and Airlift, turned 39 on March 13. She will soon be seen in Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.
Speaking to Hindustan Times on her birthday, Nimrat had said, “I will be home with my family. They have all been vaccinated anyway so that is safe. Both my parents are above 60. I am very comfortable spending time with them because you know you are on a set and you interact with a lot of people and the to go home I was not sure if it was the right idea but now I know I won’t be putting them any risks, so I would be spending birthday with them."
“I love to be around my loved ones and mostly like to travel around my birthdays. I feel very overwhelmed with all the love and attention that I get all day and nowadays there are like six platforms to thank people. It gets a bit overwhelming. You feel it is too much and I like to get away. Sometimes I travel with my sister most times I try and be out with my family. But yes I do like to reconnect with my family, that I have realised over the years. Just be with them on my birthday,” she had said.
