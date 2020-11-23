Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move in together into a sea-facing apartment: ‘We will live here for a few years now’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:24 IST

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have moved in together after months of house-hunting, planning to stay put for a few years now in their new abode. The two were supposed to tie the knot in April this year but the wedding had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic with the new date yet to be finalised.

Richa said in a new interview that she is happy with her new home, which is quiet and has a beautiful sea view. Away from the hubbub of Bandra and Andheri in Mumbai, it saves them from the constant review of paparazzi too.

“The lease on my previous apartment had expired in March but the lockdown postponed the shift,” Richa told Mumbai Mirror, adding that they didn’t want to buy a house in a depressed market and are planning to live at the same house for a few years.

Richa called Ali a fun housemate, “He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, specially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with.”

She, however, added that not everyone is happy with the move. Her two pet cats are still getting used to being around Ali. “Also, Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him. Even he is adjusting to them,” she said.