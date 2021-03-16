Alia Bhatt thanks everyone for their love on her birthday, Neetu Kapoor gives her a hug in new pic
- Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place on Sunday night. She also joked about the decoration that had her name written in neon lights, on top of a drinks bar.
Actor Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, and also thank fans for all the love they showered on her.
Alia shared a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place in Mumbai. She posed in front of the drinks bar that had "Alia" written on it in neon lights. She wore a glamorous black and red dress. Sharing the image, Alia wrote, "thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light."
Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor could not be a part of the celebrations but his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with Alia from another get-together. "Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people," she captioned the post. It showed Neetu giving a hug to Alia while they are surrounded by friends and family.
Marking her birthday on March 15, Alia also unveiled her first look from SS Rajamouli's ambitious period drama, RRR. Introduced as Sita, she looked stunning in a green sari and wore it with a very demure look.
Alia was most recently seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. She also has an interesting line up of films in the pipeline.
Apart from RRR, Alia is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Based on a portion of Hussain Zaidi's book, the film will hit theatres on July 30, 2021.
She also has Ayan Mukerji's first film in his ambitious fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra which will see her team up with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time onscreen. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
Also read: Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's big budget historical drama Takht which is said to be a story of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. It will also feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia thanks fans for their love on her birthday, Neetu gives her hug in new pic
- Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place on Sunday night. She also joked about the decoration that had her name written in neon lights, on top of a drinks bar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalki Koechlin looks gorgeous in this pool-side pic with daughter Sappho
- Kalki Koechlin has shared an adorable pic with daughter Saoppho in a new post. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
- Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here
- Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox