Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

He has a slice of life project, a dark action film and a web series inspired from real life story all lined up for release, and Randeep Hooda says he’s being “stretched” as an actor in all his upcoming projects. He admits that he attempts to find something new every time he picks a project instead of working with a stylised baggage.

“I go back to scratch in every project, and approach every project with a fresh (perspective). I’m a bundle of nerves and I’m always searching for something. That quest in me is still alive,” Hooda tells us, taking a break from his packed shooting schedule in Lucknow.

The actor, who spent six years in Australia as a student, during which he worked as a taxi driver, got his big break in 2001 with Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding. He showed his acting chops in films such as Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), Highway (2014), Sarbjit and Sultan (both 2016), and made his international web debut last year with Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction.

Strangely though, Hooda says he doesn’t really remembers much about his roles.

“I’m a new person every time. It’s not that I’m carrying some stylised baggage or certain body shape. It’s always a new thing, a new project, and a new me. It’s always a challenge, and the challenge is in me,” he says, adding, “After so many years, the filmmakers still find me interesting and unexplored — that’s probably the biggest compliment.”

He has also faced moments of panic, which he overcomes by giving himself a pep talk. “Sometimes, we’ve to do something which is tough, then you just have to look at yourself in the mirror in the vanity van, ‘Okay boss, you will be alright. You have done this before’... That’s where the evolution of experience comes in,” he shares.

Hooda, who will soon be seen on the big screen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, a rom-com with titled Unfair and Lovely with Ileana D’Cruz and a web series, Inspector Avinash is glad to be doing a variety of roles in each of his projects.

“They’re all very different, and took a different side of me and a different commitment. I’m being stretched as an actor which I like, and I’m enjoying the process. I believe one you can only enjoy the process, like karam karo, fal ki chinta mat karo. The result is in somebody else’s hands,” he concludes on a thoughtful note.