When Shah Rukh Khan felt demand to remove him from Mumbai was in very bad taste: 'I’ve paid so much for my bungalow'

Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood for a few decades now. However, he has also been at the receiving end of criticism as well.

One of which, as Shah Rukh himself remembers, was about his removal from Mumbai. Back in 2018, while speaking with a leading film magazine, Shah Rukh recalled the time when it had been written that the actor 'should be removed from Mumbai'.

In a '40 questions' segment with Filmfare, Shah Rukh was asked the worst thing someone has said about him. His response: "Ashok Banker once wrote that I should be removed from Mumbai because we actors are a threat and danger to all the people living here. That because of our doings and alleged underworld dealings, people try to kill us and innocent bystanders get shot on the streets instead. It’s no exactly the worst thing anyone has sad to me but I found the whole thing in very bad taste. And very stupid. Nobody can tell anyone where to live. Nobody can tell me to leave Mumbai, especially after I’ve paid so much for my bungalow."

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor gives a funny spin to a nursery rhyme as she relishes a slice of cake, see pic

The actor was last seen in Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, was not well-received by critics and audiences. Shah Rukh had been on a hiatus since then. He is currently shooting for Pathan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The actor will also play a cameo in Brahmastra. He reportedly will play the role of a scientist in the movie. The movie has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead while Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON