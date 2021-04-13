Kareena Kapoor gives a funny spin to a nursery rhyme as she relishes a slice of cake, see pic

Kareena Kapoor was in the mood for some chocolate cake on Tuesday evening. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a half-eaten slice of cake.

Along with the picture, Kareena penned her own version of the popular nursery rhyme, Roses are Red. She wrote, “Roses are red, Violets are blue, I’m going to eat cake, And so must you.”

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of a slice of cake.

Kareena will soon appear on the celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food. She shared the first look earlier this week. The promo featured filmmaker Karan Johar, television personality Malaika Arora, actor Arjun Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi, the breakout star of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Sharing the clip, Kareena said, "Anyone who knows the Kapoor clan, knows how much we love to eat! I’m excited to finally be able to share a sneak peek at @discoveryplusin’s #StarVsFood. It was love at first bite for me creating the mouthwatering Pizza. Thank you Chef Sarita Pereira for your patience! You were amazing!" Kareena was filming for the show in Mumbai last month.

Kareena recently welcomed her second son with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan in February. The couple, who are already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, has kept the identity of their son a secret. Kareena has shared glimpses of her son on social media a couple of times but hasn't revealed his face or name yet.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan urges fans to wear a mask in Arunachal Pradesh with folded hands, watch

Kareena has a few movies in the making. She will soon appear in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The shoot of Indian adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump had come to a standstill owing to the lockdown in March 2020. However, they resumed shoot post the ease of the lockdown but Kareena was pregnant at the time.

Speaking about it, Aamir recently joked, "While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction.”

She has also signed Takht but the movie has been put on the back-burner for a while now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON