Varun Dhawan urges fans to wear a mask in Arunachal Pradesh with folded hands, watch

Actor Varun Dhawan has urged fans to wear masks. On Tuesday, a video showing the actor urging fans to follow Covid-19 precautionary measures surfaced online.

The actor is in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, where he is shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy movie Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

In a video, Varun addressed the group of fans present at the shoot location and said, "Main bhi chahata hun ki main mask nikalun, sabse hug karun, shake hand karun, but mujhe safe aur responsible hona padega na. Isliye aap log sab pls mask pehno (even I wish to remove my mask, hug everyone, shake hands with everyone, but I have to be safe and responsible. Hence, everyone, please wear your masks).”

The new video comes a month after fans interrupt the movie's shoot in the state. In a video that went viral in March, a crowd of screaming fans surrounded the actor. He was then forced to climb on the roof of a car and make an appeal to calm down. "Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all)," he had said at the time.

Varun's Bhediya is a part of the producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, consisting of Stree and Roohi. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik. Bhediya also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, whose earlier writing credits include Bala and Made in China.

The cast and crew have been in Arunachal Pradesh for several weeks now. They celebrated Holi together last month. Varun's wife Natasha Dalal was also spotted spending time with the actor in between shoot schedules.

