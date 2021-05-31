Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / KRK slams ‘unpadh’ Mika Singh for comparing himself with Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap: ‘Kuch bhi fekega’
KRK slams ‘unpadh’ Mika Singh for comparing himself with Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap: ‘Kuch bhi fekega’

  • Kamaal R Khan aka KRK lashed out at Mika Singh yet again, this time for suggesting that he is stronger than Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:46 PM IST

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has hit out at singer Mika Singh again. In a new tweet, KRK slammed Mika for suggesting that filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar are ‘weak’.

“This Chirkut, Gawar singer is calling himself strong and Anurag Kashyap & Karan Johar weak. Iss Lukkhe Ka Ek Bhai Jail Gaya, Fir Doosra Bhai Jail Gaya aur Fir Ye Khud Jail Gaya! Ye Hai Iski Aukaat. Karan aur Anurag Ke Driver ki value isse Zyada Hai. Unpadh hai Na kuch Bhi fekega (First, one brother of this wastrel went to jail, then the other brother, and then he himself was jailed. Even Karan and Anurag’s drivers are more worthy than him. He is uneducated so he says anything)!” he wrote on Twitter.

KRK’s tweet was in response to one of Mika’s posts, in which he wrote in Punjabi, “He only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He won’t mess with his daddy. Tell my son to unblock me, please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy.”

Mika backed actor Salman Khan as he filed a defamation suit against KRK earlier this month. According to Salman’s lawyers, the notice is a result of allegations of corruption. However, KRK maintains that he is being targeted for his unfavourable review of Radhe.

Mika, who has collaborated with Salman on several occasions, slammed KRK for making ‘personal attacks’ against the actor. He told Bollywood Spy in Hindi, “I am surprised that Salman bhai waited so long to file a case against him. Donkeys like him should be tamed as soon as possible... He always makes personal attacks, which is wrong.”

Responding to the comments, KRK tweeted that Mika was a ‘chirkut singer’ who ‘wants to jump in the matter to get publicity’.

